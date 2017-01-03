Donald Trump Boots Biographer Off Gol...

Donald Trump Boots Biographer Off Golf Course

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Writerswrite.com's Writer's Blog

President-elect Donald Trump kicked one of his biographers off his golf course Friday in Florida. Harry Hurt, the author of The Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump , was set to play golf at the Trump International Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, with billionaire and conservative mega donor David Koch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Writerswrite.com's Writer's Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer... Mon no money to lie 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation Dec 13 cobice 1
Judge Coates has new Pockets to fill. Dec 10 Another Crooked J... 1
Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran... Nov '16 TRUTHTELLER 1
Courtney on tonight's Catfish Episode....Anybod... (Apr '16) Nov '16 TRUTHTELLER 8
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC