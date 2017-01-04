Cold War sub would sink off Jupiter, become Florida's first sub artificial reef
For decades, a 320-foot Cold War-era submarine has been a floating tourist attraction in downtown Charleston S.C. Now a group hopes to sink it off Jupiter, perhaps as early as this summer, as part of Palm Beach County's renowned 150-plus piece artificial reef program and as an "underwater museum." Organizers said it would be the first sub ever turned into a reef in Florida.
