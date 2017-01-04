Cold War sub would sink off Jupiter, ...

Cold War sub would sink off Jupiter, become Florida's first sub artificial reef

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Palm Beach Post

For decades, a 320-foot Cold War-era submarine has been a floating tourist attraction in downtown Charleston S.C. Now a group hopes to sink it off Jupiter, perhaps as early as this summer, as part of Palm Beach County's renowned 150-plus piece artificial reef program and as an "underwater museum." Organizers said it would be the first sub ever turned into a reef in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Sun Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Sun Hat Tricks 1
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
News Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer... Jan 2 no money to lie 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation Dec 13 cobice 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 10 at 3:00PM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,001

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC