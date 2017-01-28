3 Palm Beach Gardens road projects that aren't stopping anytime soon
Be aware of long-term road projects in the Palm Beach Gardens area and how they might affect your travels. This roughly 2-mile project from the Beeline Highway to the C-18 Canal started in 2015 and is expected to be complete until early winter 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Jan 11
|CuriousMom
|5
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC