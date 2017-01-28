3 Palm Beach Gardens road projects th...

3 Palm Beach Gardens road projects that aren't stopping anytime soon

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Be aware of long-term road projects in the Palm Beach Gardens area and how they might affect your travels. This roughly 2-mile project from the Beeline Highway to the C-18 Canal started in 2015 and is expected to be complete until early winter 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Sun Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan 27 Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC