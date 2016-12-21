Winning lottery ticket bought in Jupiter in danger of expiring
A winning $70,000-plus lottery ticket bought in Jupiter is in danger of going unclaimed, according to the Florida Lottery. The Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased on July 14 at the Publix at 17400 Alternate A1A in Jupiter.
