Winning lottery ticket bought in Jupiter in danger of expiring

A winning $70,000-plus lottery ticket bought in Jupiter is in danger of going unclaimed, according to the Florida Lottery. The Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased on July 14 at the Publix at 17400 Alternate A1A in Jupiter.

