Vortex secures $3m in funding
JUPITER, Fla.-Vortex Security, a home and business security and automation company based here, recently secured $3 million in credit from Cassell Global Investments, funding that will help the company sustain its strong growth organically as well as possibly expand through acquisition. Vortex president Kevin Johnson launched the company in January of 2014 with Chris Tango, an industry veteran who has worked at Brinks, Devcon Security and ADT, before joining Vortex as executive VP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.
