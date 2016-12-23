Trump in Palm Beach: Tiger Woods to join president-elect on links, Golf Digest says

President-elect Donald Trump and Tiger Woods are scheduled to play golf today at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to a report in Golf Digest that cites a source close to Trump. Donald Trump with Tiger Woods after the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at the Trump Doral Golf Resort & Spa on March 10, 2013 in Doral, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.