the Producers Takes the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Stage in January
The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has just the solution for you this season with the hit Broadway blockbuster The Producers, set to take the Theatre by storm January 10 through 29. Winner of 12 Tony Awards, The Producers combines Mel Brooks ' humor with the magic of Broadway to create an outrageously funny adventure. The smash hit musical follows the story of a down-on-his-luck producer and his accountant who decide to take a chance on Broadway with a brand-new show.
