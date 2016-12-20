Our story about the amazing Carpenter...

Our story about the amazing Carpenter family, whose son Reese has

Our story about the amazing Carpenter family, whose son Reese has become a favorite of Juno Beach Cafe customers during the year he's worked there, has gotten overwhelming praise from those in the autism community, those in Juno who've been on the receiving end of one of Reese's sweet smiles and his coffee-pouring prowess, and just people who like a good, positive story about the power of hard work and belief. Reese has gained a lot of fans, but there's at least one North Palm Beach family who are fans of another Carpenter - Reese's mother Angela, who quit her job as a paralegal when her son was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, and went to work as a teaching assistant for a charter school for kids like him.

