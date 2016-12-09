Longtime Jupiter town manager among 28 applying for North Palm Beach top spot
Andrew Lukasik, who has been town manager in Jupiter since 2004, is among 28 applicants applying to be village manager in North Palm Beach. Other applicants include a former North Palm Beach police captain, a former town manager of Loxahatchee Groves, the president of Florida Business Development Corporation, the assistant city manager of Key West and a U.S. Navy chief operations manager in Washington D.C. Included in his resume are letters of recommendation from Tequesta Mayor Abby Brennan, Executive Director of the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council Michael Busha and Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Kigel.
