Fundraising continues for Perry Cohen Foundation project at Jupiter High
The Perry Cohen Foundation is raising money to transform an existing storm water retention pond at the front of Jupiter Community High School into a wetlands habitat and outdoor classroom. The Perry J. Cohen Wetlands Laboratory will include native plants, educational information and a boardwalk to provide hands-on training for Jupiter Community High School Environmental Research & Field Studies Academy students.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
