Fundraising continues for Perry Cohen Foundation project at Jupiter High

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Perry Cohen Foundation is raising money to transform an existing storm water retention pond at the front of Jupiter Community High School into a wetlands habitat and outdoor classroom. The Perry J. Cohen Wetlands Laboratory will include native plants, educational information and a boardwalk to provide hands-on training for Jupiter Community High School Environmental Research & Field Studies Academy students.

