Florida woman 'threatened her brother with a dagger after he ate a plate of pierogi'
Russian airlift: Moscow sends plane to ferry its 35 expelled diplomats and families out of US as Putin REFUSES to retaliate against 'lame duck' Obama's punishment for hacking Hillary Trump's allies accuse Obama of trying to 'box in' the president-elect with Russian sanctions, anti-Israel vote and a string of last-minute executive orders Is the US government attacking DRUDGE REPORT? Popular news site goes down for 90 minutes as its founder questions whether Obama is behind attack BREAKING NEWS: Trump praises 'very smart' Putin for not expelling U.S. diplomats in wake of Obama's sanctions for 'hacking election' Queen Elizabeth, 90, remains indoors out of the public eye for a TENTH day as she rests at her Sandringham retreat recovering from a heavy cold Alexa STOP! The hilarious moment Amazon AI assistant misunderstands young boy's request for a song and starts rattling off crude ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation
|Dec 13
|cobice
|1
|Judge Coates has new Pockets to fill.
|Dec 10
|Another Crooked J...
|1
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Nov '16
|TRUTHTELLER
|1
|Courtney on tonight's Catfish Episode....Anybod... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUTHTELLER
|8
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|420
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC