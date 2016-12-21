Florida woman 'threatened her brother...

Florida woman 'threatened her brother with a dagger after he ate a plate of pierogi'

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Russian airlift: Moscow sends plane to ferry its 35 expelled diplomats and families out of US as Putin REFUSES to retaliate against 'lame duck' Obama's punishment for hacking Hillary Trump's allies accuse Obama of trying to 'box in' the president-elect with Russian sanctions, anti-Israel vote and a string of last-minute executive orders Is the US government attacking DRUDGE REPORT? Popular news site goes down for 90 minutes as its founder questions whether Obama is behind attack BREAKING NEWS: Trump praises 'very smart' Putin for not expelling U.S. diplomats in wake of Obama's sanctions for 'hacking election' Queen Elizabeth, 90, remains indoors out of the public eye for a TENTH day as she rests at her Sandringham retreat recovering from a heavy cold Alexa STOP! The hilarious moment Amazon AI assistant misunderstands young boy's request for a song and starts rattling off crude ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation Dec 13 cobice 1
Judge Coates has new Pockets to fill. Dec 10 Another Crooked J... 1
Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran... Nov '16 TRUTHTELLER 1
Courtney on tonight's Catfish Episode....Anybod... (Apr '16) Nov '16 TRUTHTELLER 8
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 420
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at December 30 at 11:59AM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,249

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC