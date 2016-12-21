Florida woman stabs brother's truck o...

Florida woman stabs brother's truck over theft of frozen pierogis

Mandy Rounds of Jupiter, Fla., faces an aggravated assault charge after pulling a large dagger on her brother in retaliation for eating her frozen pierogis, the Palm Beach Post reports. While at their mother's house late Tuesday night, the Polish dumpling defender told her sibling she would cut the stolen cuisine from his stomach before their dangerous food feud moved outside.

