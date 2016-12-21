FL: Jupiter Police Identify 74-Year-Old Man Struck by Train
UPDATE, 6:55 p.m.: Police have identified the person struck by the train as Salvador Ramos, a 74-year-old man. UPDATE, 5:45 p.m.: Traffic closures should remain in place for the next two hours, Jupiter Police public information officers Kristen Rightler said.
