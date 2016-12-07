Exclusive: Judge to Trump: No getting out of Jupiter golf club lawsuit
U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Marra on Wednesday refused yet another request by Donald Trump to toss a 2013 lawsuit filed against his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. The Dec. 7 order means the case continues against Donald Trump's country club, even though Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in January.
