Death penalty off the table for Kimberly Lucas in death of tot - " for now
When a 43-year-old Jupiter woman goes to trial next month on charges that she killed her estranged partner's 2-year-old daughter and tried to kill their 10-year-old son, a jury won't be asked if she deserves the death penalty, a Palm Beach County judge ruled Wednesday. With the Florida Supreme Court ruling that the Florida Legislature earlier this year failed to correct unconstitutional flaws with the way the state's death penalty is meted out, Burton said the state is legally barred from seeking it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation
|Dec 13
|cobice
|1
|Judge Coates has new Pockets to fill.
|Dec 10
|Another Crooked J...
|1
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Nov '16
|TRUTHTELLER
|1
|Courtney on tonight's Catfish Episode....Anybod... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUTHTELLER
|8
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|420
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC