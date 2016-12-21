Death penalty off the table for Kimbe...

Death penalty off the table for Kimberly Lucas in death of tot - " for now

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Palm Beach Post

When a 43-year-old Jupiter woman goes to trial next month on charges that she killed her estranged partner's 2-year-old daughter and tried to kill their 10-year-old son, a jury won't be asked if she deserves the death penalty, a Palm Beach County judge ruled Wednesday. With the Florida Supreme Court ruling that the Florida Legislature earlier this year failed to correct unconstitutional flaws with the way the state's death penalty is meted out, Burton said the state is legally barred from seeking it.

Jupiter, FL

