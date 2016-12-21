CTD Holdings Selects Palm Beach County For Corporate Headquarters

Headquarters location will create 51 new jobs and $2.75 million capital investment West Palm Beach, FLA -The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County , in cooperation with Enterprise Florida, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CareerSource Florida, and the Town of Jupiter, is pleased to announce that CTD Holdings , a biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease, will establish its corporate headquarters in Palm Beach County. The company will lease space in Jupiter where it will add 51 jobs and invest $2.75 million in the region.

