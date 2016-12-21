Askew Wins Mazda Road To Indy USF2000 Scholarship Shootout

Two days of intense competition at the famed Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca ended this afternoon with Oliver Askew, from Jupiter, Fla., being declared winner of the inaugural Mazda Road to Indy USF2000 $200K Scholarship Shootout. Askew, 19, who gained his entry to the Shootout after claiming a Team USA Scholarship, emerged victorious from a total of 18 talented young drivers quite literally from around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.