$70,000 FANTASY 5 ticket set to expire

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery today announced that a FANTASY 5A top prize-winning ticket worth $70,369.79 remains unclaimed. The 180-day deadline to claim the top prize is Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at midnight ET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

