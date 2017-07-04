Voices of Alaska: An end is in sight

Voices of Alaska: An end is in sight

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

For six months, politicians of all parties in Juneau have sung a similar song: the state can no longer afford to offer cash payments to oil and gas companies for work we've incentivized these companies to undertake. These cash payments are costing the state an estimated $1 million per day through the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
No name church convention in Juneau AK May '17 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May '17 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC