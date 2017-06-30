This is the year for fiscal reform: L...

This is the year for fiscal reform: Legislators shouldn't let election concerns scuttle budget work

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

There's a seldom admitted truth about the state's fiscal crisis, which has now stretched more than two and a half years: If legislators are to make progress toward closing the deficit, it has to happen this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
No name church convention in Juneau AK May '17 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May '17 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC