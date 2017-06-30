Statue of Seward unveiled across from Alaska Capitol
A small crowd filled the plaza across from the Alaska state Capitol on Monday for the unveiling of a statue of William Seward. Steady rain fell as a white tarp was removed to reveal the statue commemorating the 150th anniversary of the agreement under which the U.S. bought the territory of Alaska from Russia.
