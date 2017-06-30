Statue of man behind Alaska deal goes...

Statue of man behind Alaska deal goes up across from Capitol

A statue of William Seward is unveiled in a plaza across from the Alaska state Capitol on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. The statue commemorates the 150th anniversary of the agreement under which the U.S. bought the territory of Alaska from Russia.

