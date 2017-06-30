Statue of man behind Alaska deal goes up across from Capitol
A statue of William Seward is unveiled in a plaza across from the Alaska state Capitol on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. The statue commemorates the 150th anniversary of the agreement under which the U.S. bought the territory of Alaska from Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May '17
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC