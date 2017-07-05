Seward statue unveiled in front of Alaska Capitol
Sibling sculptors Judith, left, and David Rubin flank their 6-foot bronze sculpture of William Seward unveiled July 3 in front of the Alaska Capitol. A statue of the U.S. statesman behind Alaska's 1867 purchase from Russia now stands in front of Alaska's Capitol building.
