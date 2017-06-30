Scientists baffled by strange sea cre...

Scientists baffled by strange sea creatures near Alaska

3 hrs ago

This Thursday, June 23, 2016, photo provided by Ric Brodeur, taken off the Oregon coast, shows a bucket full of pyrosomes. The tropical, filter-feeding spineless creatures usually found along the equator have been making their way north in the last few years, and they showed up for the first time this year in the waters of southeast Alaska, Ric Brodeur, a researcher with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told the Associated Press on Monday, July 3, 2017.

