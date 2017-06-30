Bald Eagle Steals GoPro, Takes It For Free Flight
This is a video from the GoPro Awards of a bald eagle that steals GlacierChange researcher Matt Beedle's camouflaged GoPro in Juneau, Alaska and takes it for a flight to a nearby tree in the area . Matt had hidden the camera with the hopes of capturing some footage of bald eagles feeding, which it did very briefly before being stolen.
