Yaxt totem pole restoration celebration at Auke Village Recreation Area

The pole, representing the Dipper House of the A ak'w KwA an, was raised in a private clan ceremony last Tuesday, with the invaluable assistance of Alaska Electric Light and Power Company, Alaska Marine Lines, and the Juneau Police Department. Their expertise helped the pole raising proceed safely while clan members celebrated with traditional songs and dances.

