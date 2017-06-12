Yaxt totem pole restoration celebration at Auke Village Recreation Area
The pole, representing the Dipper House of the A ak'w KwA an, was raised in a private clan ceremony last Tuesday, with the invaluable assistance of Alaska Electric Light and Power Company, Alaska Marine Lines, and the Juneau Police Department. Their expertise helped the pole raising proceed safely while clan members celebrated with traditional songs and dances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC