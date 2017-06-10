When traveling Alaska, an unexpected ...

When traveling Alaska, an unexpected detour can be the best part of the journey

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

After a flight from Coldfoot to Fairbanks was grounded, author Scott McMurren took a van back to Fairbanks - and captured this photo of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline from a hill on the Dalton Highway. After a flight from Coldfoot to Fairbanks was grounded, author Scott McMurren took a van back to Fairbanks - and captured this photo of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline from a hill on the Dalton Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No name church convention in Juneau AK May 22 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May 18 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May 11 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC