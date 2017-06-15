What the heck is going on down there?! From our reporter in Juneau,...

With the Alaska Legislature unable to pass a budget five months after it started work this year, a state government shutdown is looming on July 1. A shutdown could imperil Alaska's huge summer salmon fisheries, halt road construction and close the state ferry system, causing huge headaches for residents, businesses and tourists. The Alaska Legislature has been in Juneau for five full months, which includes a 90-day regular session that was extended 31 days, plus another 29 days in a special session.

