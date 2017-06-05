Weather Eye: Cool temperatures, chance of rain all week
Scattered showers reached some areas on the big parade route in Portland Saturday but not enough to dampen spirits. We have a chance of more scatted showers today and Monday but most would be over the foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The M/V Taku.
|8 min
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC