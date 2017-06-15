USCGC Bailey Barco commissioned in Juneau, begins service in Southeast Alaska
USCGC Bailey Barco's original crew at commissioning, called plank owners, await the start of the commissioning ceremony in Juneau on June 14, 2017. The U.S. Coast Guard's newest vessel for Alaska entered service on Wednesday with a commissioning ceremony on the downtown Juneau waterfront.
