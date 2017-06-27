Uber, Lyft in talks with Juneau officials over city sales tax
Efforts are ongoing to collect sales tax from ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft that are now operating in Juneau. "What we're hoping for is that the TNCs will work with us to figure out some process so that the sales tax can be paid," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May '17
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC