The Alaska Capitol in Juneau, photographed on January 16, 2017.

A House-Senate committee charged with resolving the state budget agreed on Thursday to fund public schools at the same level as this year and to pay Permanent Fund dividends of $1,100 to eligible Alaskans in the fall. The committee also abandoned its last hope for a broad deficit-reduction plan, voting to plug Alaska's multibillion-dollar budget gap with a nearly empty savings account, the Constitutional Budget Reserve - the same method used the past two years.

