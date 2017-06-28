Owner escapes after boat catches fire and sinks in crowded Juneau harbor
Flames erupted from a 42-foot boat in a crowded Juneau harbor early Tuesday morning and the one man aboard was able to escape from the vessel before it sank in deep waters, according to officials. What led to the blaze remained unknown Wednesday and Juneau Fire Marshal Dan Jager said investigators hadn't ruled out arson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May '17
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC