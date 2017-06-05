New protection for endangered West Coast whales cancelled by U.S.
In this July 9, 2014 file photo, an adult humpback whale breaches in Lynn Canal near Juneau, Alaska. On Monday, April 20, 2015, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries said in a release that it is proposing removing most of the humpback whale population from the Endangered Species Act, announcing that protection and restoration efforts have led to an increase in humpbacks in many areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The M/V Taku.
|4 hr
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|sterling
|8
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC