Making hard budget decisions: City ponders tax increase to cover costs of local services
It probably surprised many residents of the city of Fairbanks to learn this week that several city officials are proposing to raise property taxes to help fill an unexpected budget hole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC