Lyft is on its way to Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks
Lyft communications manager Scott Coriell said Wednesday that the company will start operations in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau "as soon as the governor signs the bill." Alternatives to traditional taxis, Lyft and its main rival, Uber, allow people to hail rides using smartphone apps and also pay automatically through the app.
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May 18
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
