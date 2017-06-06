Laid off Anchorage teachers in limbo as legislature debates state budget

Until lawmakers in Juneau settle on education funding levels for the coming school year, 225 teachers who received layoff notices this year from the Anchorage School District remain in limbo. Shoshana Keegan, left, and Rosalind Worcester, both teachers in Bowman Elementary School's first- and second-grade optional program, dress up for a school spirit day.

