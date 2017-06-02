Juneau researcher helps discover new species of flying squirrel
Researchers say they've found a new species of flying squirrel, and a Juneau biologist's data from almost two decades ago played a key role in the discovery. Allison Bidlack first studied the Prince of Wales Island flying squirrel population while working on her master's degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
