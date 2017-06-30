Juneau police chief Bryce Johnson takes job in Idaho
Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson fields a question from a Juneau resident during a meeting at City Hall about crime on Jan. 17, 2017. The City of Idaho Falls has hired Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson to replace their own retiring police chief.
