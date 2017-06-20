Juneau gets a new district attorney

Juneau gets a new district attorney

17 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Angie Kemp took the spot of top prosecutor in Alaska's capital city on Monday. Previous Juneau District Attorney James Scott retired.

