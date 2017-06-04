Juneau airport prepares for Uber's arrival
With Transportation Network Companies such as Uber and Lyft on the verge of returning to Alaska, Juneau organizations are beginning to prepare. At its meeting this week, the Juneau International Airport Board of Directors approved a proposal to allow TNCs to operate at the airport, but also imposed fees for the ride-sharing companies.
