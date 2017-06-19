Juneau Afternoon - 6-19-17

Juneau Afternoon - 6-19-17

14 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on Monday's edition of A Juneau Afternoon. Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on line on demand via ktoo.org At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly.

Juneau, AK

