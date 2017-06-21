ISER: State payments to local governments doubled over decade

A $7.6 million cruise ship berth rehabilitation project at the Ketchikan Visitors Center is seen after completion by Orion Marine Contractors for the city in 2013. Despite ranking as just the seventh-largest Alaska borough, Ketchikan's budget relies on state assistance for only 7 percent of its budget thanks to sales and lodging taxes that bring in major revenue from about a million visitors per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.