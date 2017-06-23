Hydaburg boater goes missing, prompting search effort
Search-and-rescue efforts were under way Friday for a 21-year-old Hydaburg man whose empty boat was found floating off Prince of Wales Island on Thursday evening. According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch, an empty boat operated by Francis Charles was found about 5.5 nautical miles southeast of Hydaburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May '17
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC