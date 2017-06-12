House panel holds back cash subsidies for oil companies to fund other projects

A Democratic Alaska House leader is reporting a rare sighting in Juneau: a potential bipartisan deal on a significant piece of legislation, the capital and supplemental spending bill. The House Finance Committee approved a modified version of the legislation, Senate Bill 23 , at a Sunday hearing, with changes that include $7 million to replace a school in the village of Kivalina, preserving money for the state-sponsored natural gas pipeline project and far less cash to pay subsidies to oil companies.

