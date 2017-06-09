House coalition plays a dangerous game

House coalition plays a dangerous game

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The theatrics in Juneau are entertaining, but a game of chicken is still a game of chicken and in the end the real question is: Who is going to be left holding the yucky end of the stick when the ongoing imbroglio over how best to close the state's yawning $2.5 billion fiscal gap blows up? With a looming July 1 government shutdown that would put 18,000 state workers on the street, and the clock tick, tick, ticking on the special session in Juneau, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker understandably is antsy. Walker, who opposed reduced dividends and a statewide tax before he supported them, came from nowhere to offer a compromise budget deal with a head tax based on income - but no income tax - to break the House-Senate budget deadlock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No name church convention in Juneau AK May 22 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May 18 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May 11 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
Male and female teacup yorkie for free (Dec '12) Mar '17 sterling 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC