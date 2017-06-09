House coalition plays a dangerous game

The theatrics in Juneau are entertaining, but a game of chicken is still a game of chicken and in the end the real question is: Who is going to be left holding the yucky end of the stick when the ongoing imbroglio over how best to close the state's yawning $2.5 billion fiscal gap blows up? With a looming July 1 government shutdown that would put 18,000 state workers on the street, and the clock tick, tick, ticking on the special session in Juneau, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker understandably is antsy. Walker, who opposed reduced dividends and a statewide tax before he supported them, came from nowhere to offer a compromise budget deal with a head tax based on income - but no income tax - to break the House-Senate budget deadlock.

