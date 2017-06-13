Former lawmakers join Senator Wielechowski to challenge Governor Walkera s PFD cuts
While the Legislature considers making changes to how Alaska Permanent Fund earnings are spent, a pair of former lawmakers are working to block a reduction to Permanent Fund dividends. Clem Tillion has a message to lawmakers who want to reduce the PFD: Don't think any changes you make are going to last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
