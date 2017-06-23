Downtown Juneau and Alaska Capitol on January 18, 2017.
The compromise budget approved by the Legislature on Thursday avoids the immediate threat of a state government shutdown next weekend but did little to end the unrest about future state finances. The Legislature deserves credit for reaching a deal that stops a shutdown, which would have been a costly nightmare for most people and businesses in Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May '17
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC