Downtown Juneau and Alaska Capitol on...

Downtown Juneau and Alaska Capitol on January 18, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The compromise budget approved by the Legislature on Thursday avoids the immediate threat of a state government shutdown next weekend but did little to end the unrest about future state finances. The Legislature deserves credit for reaching a deal that stops a shutdown, which would have been a costly nightmare for most people and businesses in Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Juneau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
No name church convention in Juneau AK May '17 anon 1
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath... May '17 Scott Etches 1
Truck driver Apr '17 High Stepper 1
See all Juneau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Juneau Forum Now

Juneau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Juneau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Juneau, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,779 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC