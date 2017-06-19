Different year, same story: Juneau schools wait for a budget
Juneau Superintendent Mark Miller is sitting at his computer and he's about to watch the House Majority Coalition explain why representatives pushed a hurried budget through the House right before the end of the first special session. The bill would've given K-12 schools the same $5,930 per student that they got last year before Gov. Bill Walker's summer vetoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Add your comments below
Juneau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneau Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|No name church convention in Juneau AK
|May 22
|anon
|1
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|The Trump riddle: Did the president's grandfath...
|May '17
|Scott Etches
|1
|Truck driver
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Juneau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC