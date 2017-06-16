Curious Juneau looks into the eye of Mount Juneau
"When I first moved here in 1974, as a kid in the playground at Harborview we'd look up and all the kids would always wonder what that eye was," local Paul Prussing said. Prussing was one of many people that asked Curious Juneau what the story is behind the bloodshot eye painted on the side of Mount Juneau.
